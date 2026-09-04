BASE Aktie
WKN DE: A2PT19 / ISIN: JP3835260005
|
04.09.2026 12:49:00
Vale shelves base metals IPO amid Brazil pushback: report
Vale (NYSE: VALE) has shelved plans for an initial public offering of its critical-minerals subsidiary Vale Base Metals Ltd. amid political opposition in Brazil to potentially losing control over strategic mining assets.The Globe and Mail reported the decision, citing unnamed sources. London-based VBM was carved out internally from its parent in 2023 in preparation for an eventual listing and operates with separate management and investor-relations teams. CEO Shaun Usmar said in March the company was working to have the business ready for a potential IPO by midyear.The listing could still be revived at a later date, according to the report.VBM holds Vale’s global portfolio of copper, nickel and cobalt operations across Canada, Brazil, Japan, Britain and Indonesia. Vale acquired its Canadian nickel assets through its 2006 takeover of Inco Ltd.Copper focusVBM agreed in February to sell most of its stake in a Canadian nickel venture as Vale focuses on doubling copper production over the next decade.Brazil’s Congress approves bill establishing national policy on critical mineralsThe strategy comes as copper, a key metal for electrification and energy infrastructure, has outperformed nickel. Copper prices have climbed about 45% over the past year, roughly four times nickel’s gain.Putting the IPO on hold leaves Vale with its base metals portfolio intact as it pursues that copper expansion, while preserving the option of returning to public markets with the unit later.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BASE, Inc. Registered Shs
Analysen zu BASE, Inc. Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BASE, Inc. Registered Shs
|347,00
|-0,29%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester - 26.000-Punkte-Marke hält -- Wall Street tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte leicht zu. Die US-Börsen notierten mit roten Vorzeichen. Am Freitag ging es an den Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich nach oben.