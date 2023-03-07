|
07.03.2023 21:55:46
Vale teams up with University of Toronto to power next generation critical mineral projects
Vale Energy Transition Metals is teaming up with the University of Toronto in a partnership to power sustainable mining solutions and foster Canadian skills and talent.The partnership, announced Tuesday during the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention in Toronto aims to drive innovation and accelerate the next generation of sustainable critical mineral projects.Building on Canada’s Critical Minerals Strategy launched last year, Vale will contribute an initial C$1.6 million ($1.1m) over three years to the University, with a focus on decarbonization and the energy transition economy.The partnership will include sponsored research projects, training, professional development and community engagement mechanisms.“This multiyear, strategic partnership is an important catalyst to accelerate and expand our portfolio of decarbonization efforts and circular mining knowledge,” Deshnee Naidoo, Executive Vice President of Vale Energy Transition Metals said in a news release.“For Vale, it means working in close co-operation with leading minds and researchers across a global network to drive innovation, expand the skills of our people and provide new ways to link to the communities where we operate,” Naidoo said.An initial project will focus on improving commercial recovery of low-grade nickel-containing ultramafic ores, including around Thompson, Manitoba where Vale has operations.“As our economy continues its transition toward carbon-free sources of energy, the supply of critical minerals — such as nickel and cobalt, among many others — will only become more important,” said Leah Cowen, Vice-President, Research & Innovation, & Strategic Initiatives at the University of Toronto.“Through this new partnership, we are keeping Canada at the forefront of innovation, and further strengthening our position as a trusted global supplier of sustainably sourced critical minerals.”
