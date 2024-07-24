|
24.07.2024 17:45:15
Vale to develop low-carbon mega hubs in Brazil, US, and Middle East within a year
Vale (NYSE: VALE) expects to start building in the next six months or a year its “mega hubs” to make low-carbon iron ore products for the steel industry.According to Ludmilla Nascimento, the company’s director of Energy and Decarbonization, areas in Brazil, the US, and the Middle East are being analyzed.In the Middle East, three projects of this type were already announced for Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.“We have more than 50 MOUs (memorandums of understanding) signed with customers. So, we imagine that these projects will advance in the next six months to a year,” she said.Vale Metals appoints mining veteran Shaun Usmar as CEOVale is expected to build and operate iron ore concentration and briquetting plants at the hubs, and its local partners will build the required logistics infrastructure.While operations in the Middle East will initially be powered by natural gas, the miner is studying the use of green hydrogen in Brazil.“Brazil is not going to start with natural gas. Here, we will start with hydrogen. We have this possibility due to the country’s competitiveness in energy. The idea is to create these hubs to produce this low or almost zero-carbon product and export it as a density. We will export, in quotes, energy via product,” said the director of Vale.The traditional steel industry uses iron ore and coke (coal), which produces a high degree of carbon emissions. For each ton of steel produced, two tons of CO2 are emitted into the atmosphere.“When you go the electric route, it drops to a ratio of one ton of steel to 1 ton of CO2 if natural gas is used and to zero if hydrogen is used,” she said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vale SA Pfd Shs -A- (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Vale SA Pfd Shs -A- (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Middle East Holding Registered Shs
|1,29
|-4,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerTech-Korrektur belastet: ATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost geben kräftig nach
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Markt büßten am Donnerstag ein. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die asiatischen Indizes verloren derweil deutlich.