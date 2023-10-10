|
10.10.2023 17:07:50
Vale weighs base metals IPO in three to four years
Vale is not seeking new partners for its Base Metals unit following a recent equity sale, but could consider an IPO for the unit within three or four years of production growth, president Eduardo Bartolomeo said on the sidelines of the Financial Times Mining Summit held in London, according to Notícias de Mineração.The executive said the priority now is to execute Vale Base Metals’ projects and expedite growth. Vale bought Sudbury, Ontario-focused nickel producer Inco in 2006 and operates the Voisey’s Bay mine in Labrador among its global assets.Vale Base Metals is also committing $10 billion for investment in Indonesia over the next decade. The investment is part of the company’s plan to spend $25 billion to $30 billion in new projects in Brazil, Canada and Indonesia over the next decade.The company is aiming to nearly triple copper output to 900,000 tonnes a year in 2030 from 335,000 to 370,000 tonnes this year. The goal is to almost double nickel production at the same time to 300,000 tonnes per year from 160,000 to 175,000 tonnes in 2023.(With files from Reuters)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
