Valeo Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results and Hold Investors Conference Call / Webcast

MONTREAL, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE:VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it will report its financial results and highlights for the second quarter ended April 30, 2021 on Tuesday June 29, 2021 after market close.

Valeo will host a conference call to discuss those results and highlights on Wednesday June 30, 2021 at 8.30am (ET). The telephone numbers to access the conference call are 1-888-664-6392 and 416-764-8659. An audio replay of the call will be available. The numbers to access the audio replay are 1-888-390-0541 and 416-764-8677 using the following access code (069481#).

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1475484&tp_key=8148c88363

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory diseases, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

