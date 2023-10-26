Valeo Q3 2023 Sales





PARIS

October 26, 2023

Third-quarter sales of 5.2 billion euros, up 4% like for like

Full-year 2023 guidance reaffirmed

Sales of 5.2 billion euros, up 4% on a like-for-like basis (LFL), including a negative currency effect of 5% Original equipment sales up 4% LFL (up 14% in the first nine months of the year on an adjusted basis ( 1 ) ) Performance in line with automotive production (5 percentage point outperformance in the first nine months of the year on an adjusted basis (1) ) 4 percentage point outperformance by CDA (7 percentage points for ADAS) THS and VIS performance in line with automotive production 2 percentage point underperformance by PTS due to temporarily lower production volumes on certain electric vehicle platforms in Europe, amplified by significant inventory drawdowns. Other PTS activities posted a 9 percentage point outperformance (up 13% LFL) Aftermarket sales up 3% LFL (up 4% in the first nine months of the year on an adjusted basis (1) )

"Valeo delivered 4% like-for-like growth in third-quarter 2023, driven by the increase in automotive production in our main regions (Europe and North America), the strong momentum of the ADAS activity and the resilience of the Thermal Systems and Lighting Systems activities. The Powertrain Systems Business Group was impacted, however, by temporarily lower production volumes on certain electric vehicle platforms in Europe, amplified by significant inventory drawdowns. It recorded 1 billion euros in new orders during the third quarter (6 billion euros since the start of the year), which strengthens our confidence in the acceleration of electrification. Aftermarket sales performed well during the period, rising 3% on a like-for-like basis.

In a tighter automotive market and macroeconomic environment, we are reaffirming our 2023 objectives, supported by our operating efficiency action plan and new cost reduction measures.

Our long-term vision and ambitions for Valeo remain unchanged.

I would like to thank all our teams for their commitment.”



Christophe Périllat, Valeo’s Chief Executive Officer

Sales of 5,224 million euros in third-quarter 2023, up 4% like for like

In third-quarter 2023, automotive production increased by 4% compared with the same period in 2022, lifted by an increase in production volumes in Europe and North America. In China, automotive production was stable due to an unfavorable basis for comparison linked to the adjustment for the Covid impact over the same period in 2022.

Sales

(in millions of euros) As a % of Q3 2023 sales Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change FX Scope LFL* change Original equipment 85 % 4,433 4,474 -1 % -5 % — % +4 % Aftermarket 11 % 569 573 -1 % -3 % — % +3 % Miscellaneous 4 % 222 212 +5 % -5 % — % +10 % Total 100 % 5,224 5,259 -1 % -5 % — % +4 %

*Like for like (See financial glossary, page 7).

Total sales for third-quarter 2023 came in at 5,224 million euros, down 1 % compared with the same period in 2022.

Changes in exchange rates had a negative 4.7% impact, primarily due to the appreciation of the euro against the Chinese yuan, the US Dollar and the Japanese yen.

Changes in Group structure had a negligible impact (positive 0.4%).

On a like-for-like basis, sales rose by 4 %.

Original equipment sales were up 4 % on a like-for-like basis, driven by growth in all four Business Groups, with growth of 8% for Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems (11% for ADAS), 4% for Visibility Systems, 4% for Thermal Systems and 2% for Powertrain Systems despite temporarily lower production volumes on certain electric vehicle platforms in Europe, amplified by significant inventory drawdowns.

Aftermarket sales rose by 3 % on a like-for-like basis, boosted by the increased number and age of vehicles on the road, a more attractive offering with a shift towards more value-added products (for example, transmissions systems kits) and the impact of price increases.

"Miscellaneous” sales (tooling and customer contributions to R&D) increased by 10 % like for like.

Performance in line with global automotive production in third-quarter 2023 (outperformance of 5 percentage points in the first nine months of the year on an adjusted basis(2))

Original equipment sales***

(in millions of euros) As a % of sales Q3 2023 Q3 2022 LFL* change Perf. ** Europe & Africa 44 % 1,966 1,877 +4 % -2 pts Asia, Middle East & Oceania 33 % 1,446 1,578 +3 % +1 pt o/w Asia (excluding China) 16 % 724 711 +13 % +9 pts o/w China 16 % 722 867 -5 % -5 pts North America 21 % 918 918 +7 % -2 pts South America 2 % 103 101 +2 % +2 pts Total 100 % 4,433 4,474 +4 % 0 pt

*Like for like(2).

**Based on S&P Global Mobility automotive production estimates released on October 16, 2023.

*** Original equipment sales by destination region.

In third-quarter 2023, like-for-like growth in original equipment sales was in line with the market:

in Europe and Africa , original equipment sales underperformed automotive production by 2 percentage points. The Thermal Systems Business Group benefited from growth in technologies for electrified vehicles (battery cooling systems, dedicated air conditioning systems for electrified vehicles, heat pumps, etc.). The Visibility Systems Business Group was boosted by production launches for several European automakers. The Powertrain Systems Business Group's performance was impacted by temporarily lower production volumes on certain electric vehicle platforms in Europe, amplified by significant inventory drawdowns. The impact of the decline in the high-voltage electric powertrain activity was mitigated by the growth in the Powertrain Systems Business Group's traditional activities, such as transmission systems and 48V;

in Asia , the Group outperformed automotive production by 1 percentage point: in China, original equipment sales underperformed automotive production by 5 percentage points. The Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems Business Group reported strong growth in front cameras and computer-vision cameras with Chinese and international customers. The Visibility Systems Business Group, which was penalized by an unfavorable customer mix, will start to fully benefit, as from the fourth quarter, from start of production on an electrification project for a North American automaker. The Group is also implementing a plan to reposition its customer portfolio over the coming six-month periods to focus on players offering the best growth prospects, in Asia excluding China, Valeo recorded an outperformance of 9 percentage points, thanks to the strong momentum of the Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems Business Group in cameras, and the Powertrain Systems Business Group in traditional technologies for a South Korean automaker. The Visibility Systems Business Group benefited in Japan from the good performance of its business with a leading Japanese automaker through its subsidiary Ichikoh;

in North America , original equipment sales underperformed automotive production by 2 percentage points. The Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems Business Group benefited from the production ramp-up for an American automaker in ADAS, particularly front cameras. The Thermal Systems Business Group was impacted by the expiry of a front-end modules contract with a Japanese automaker. The Visibility Systems Business Group will start to fully benefit, as from the fourth quarter, from the ramp-up of production for a newly contracted electrification project for a North American automaker. Lastly, the impact of the UAW strike had a negligible impact on third-quarter sales;

in South America , the Group outperformed automotive production by 2 percentage points.

, the Group outperformed automotive production by 2 percentage points.





Segment reporting: further strong momentum in ADAS, while the high-voltage electrification business was impacted by temporarily lower volumes on certain electric vehicle platforms in Europe, amplified by significant inventory drawdowns

The sales performance for the Business Groups reflects the specific product, geographic and customer mix and the relative weighting of the aftermarket in their activity as a whole.

Sales by Business Group

(in millions of euros) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Change in sales Change in OE sales* Perf. ** Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems*** 1,158 1,120 +3 % +8 % +4 pts Powertrain Systems 1,548 1,580 -2 % +2 % -2 pts Thermal Systems 1,146 1,192 -4 % +4 % 0 pt Visibility Systems 1,280 1,322 -3 % +4 % 0 pt Other 92 45 N/A N/A N/A Group 5,224 5,259 -1 % +4 % 0 pt

* Like for like(3).

**Based on S&P Global Mobility automotive production estimates released on October 16, 2023. (Q3 2023 global production growth: 4%).

*** Excluding the TCM (Top Column Module) business.

Since the start of the year, all the Business Groups have conducted negotiations with customers in an effort to obtain compensation for the effects of inflation, particularly on raw materials, electronic components, wages and energy costs. At this stage, most of the negotiations are complete, with the exception of a few customers with whom Valeo is confident of reaching an agreement in the fourth quarter.

The Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems Business Group recorded an outperformance of 4 percentage points, thanks to strong growth – notably in North America and China – for ADAS, particularly front cameras and computer-vision cameras, strengthening its position as world leader. In the third quarter, like-for-like original equipment sales were up 11% for ADAS to 793 million euros and 3% for Reinvention of the interior experience to 357 million euros.

The Powertrain Systems Business Group’s performance was impacted by temporarily lower production volumes on certain electric vehicle platforms in Europe, amplified by significant inventory drawdowns (sales for the high-voltage business represented 220 million euros for the period compared with 321 million euros for the same period in 2022, with a sequential improvement expected in the fourth quarter in a market that will remain volatile). Traditional activities (transmission systems and 48V) delivered 13% like-for-like growth, outperforming automotive production by 9 percentage points. This helped to mitigate the impact of the decline in the high-voltage electric powertrain activity and to limit the Business Group’s underperformance over the period to 2 percentage points.

Since 2021, the Group has pursued a new strategy in the field of high-voltage electrification, aimed at diversifying its business through new orders (10 billion euros since 2021, including 1 billion euros in third-quarter 2023) in new production regions with new automakers, notably North American and Asian companies. These new orders cover all types of high-voltage electrification technologies, including 800V SiC technology. Valeo reaffirms its goal of achieving 4 billion euros in sales by 2030.

The Thermal Systems Business Group performed in line with automotive production. In Europe, the Business Group was lifted by the ramp-up of certain platforms for manufacturing high-voltage electrified vehicles (battery cooling systems, dedicated air conditioning systems for electrified vehicles, heat pumps, etc.). In North America, the Business Group was impacted by the expiry of a front-end modules contract with a Japanese automaker.

The Visibility Systems Business Group performed in line with automotive production. In Europe, the Business Group benefited from production launches for lighting projects for several European automakers. In China, the Business Group, which was penalized by an unfavorable customer mix, will start to fully benefit, as from the fourth quarter, from a production launch for an electrification project for a North American automaker.

2022 (adjusted)* H1 2023 2023 guidance** reaffirmed Move Up 2025 Sales (in billions of euros) 20.4 11.2 22.0 - 23.0 ~ 27.5 EBITDA (as a % of sales) 11.4% 11.6% 11.5% - 12.3% ~ 14.5% Operating margin (as a % of sales) 2.4% 3.2% 3.2% - 4.0% ~ 6.5% Free cash flow €205m €(156)m*** > €320m ~ €0.8 - €1bn

* 2022 data has been adjusted as though the high-voltage electrification business (formerly Valeo Siemens eAutomotive) had been consolidated within the Powertrain Systems Business Group as from January 1, 2022.

** Based on S&P Global Mobility automotive production estimates released on October 16, 2023.

*** Around 260 million euros recorded in the first half with cash impact in the third quarter.

Financial glossary

Order intake corresponds to business awarded by automakers during the period to Valeo, and to joint ventures and associates based on Valeo’s share in net equity, (except Valeo Siemens eAutomotive, for which 100% of orders are taken into account), less any cancellations, based on Valeo’s best reasonable estimates in terms of volumes, selling prices and project lifespans. Unaudited indicator.

Like for like (or LFL): the currency impact is calculated by multiplying sales for the current period by the exchange rate for the previous period. The Group structure impact is calculated by (i) eliminating, for the current period, sales of companies acquired during the period, (ii) adding to the previous period full-year sales of companies acquired in the previous period, and (iii) eliminating, for the current period and for the comparable period, sales of companies sold during the current or comparable period.

Adjusted data: Data for first-half 2022 has been adjusted as though the high-voltage electrification business (formerly Valeo Siemens eAutomotive) had been consolidated in the Group’s financial statements as of January 1, 2022. To calculate year-on-year changes in sales on an adjusted basis, first-half 2022 figures have been adjusted as though the high-voltage electrification business had been consolidated in the Group's financial statements as of January 1, 2022.

Operating margin including share in net earnings of equity-accounted companies corresponds to operating income before other income and expenses.

EBITDA corresponds to (i) operating margin before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (included in the operating margin) and the impact of government subsidies and grants on non-current assets, and (ii) net dividends from equity-accounted companies.

Free cash flow corresponds to net cash from operating activities (excluding changes in non-recurring sales of receivables and net payments for the principal portion of lease liabilities) after taking into account acquisitions and disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Appendices

Year-to-date 2023 sales by type

Sales

(in millions of euros) As a % of YTD 2023 sales YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change FX Scope LFL* change YTD 2022 (adjusted) LFL* change (adjusted) Original equipment 85 % 13,977 12,287 +14 % -3 % +6 % +11 % 12,662 +14 % Aftermarket 11 % 1,736 1,713 +1 % -4 % +1 % +4 % 1,726 +4 % Miscellaneous 4 % 723 678 +7 % -3 % +13 % -4 % 678 — % Total 100 % 16,436 14,678 +12 % -3 % +6 % +9 % 15,066 +12 %

* Like for like.

Year-to-date 2023 sales by destination region

Original equipment sales***

(in millions of euros) As a % of sales YTD 2023 YTD 2022 LFL* change Perf. ** Perf. (adjusted) Europe & Africa 48 % 6,657 5,425 +12 % -2 pts +4 pts Asia, Middle East & Oceania 31 % 4,331 4,063 +10 % +3 pts +4 pts o/w Asia (excluding China) 16 % 2,254 2,012 +19 % +10 pts +11 pts o/w China 15 % 2,077 2,051 +2 % -3 pts -3 pts North America 19 % 2,702 2,532 +9 % -2 pts -2 pts South America 2 % 287 267 +7 % +1 pt +1 pt Total 100 % 13,977 12,287 +11 % +2 pts +5 pts

*Like for like.

**Based on S&P Global Mobility automotive production estimates released on October 16, 2023.

*** By destination region.

Year-to-date 2023 sales by Business Group

Sales by Business Group

(in millions of euros) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change in sales Change in OE sales* Perf. ** YTD 2022 (adjusted) Change in OE sales (adjusted) Perf.** (adjusted) Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems*** 3,489 3,078 +13 % +16 % +7 pts 3,078 +16 % +7 pts Powertrain Systems 5,119 4,129 +24 % +9 % 0 pt 4,499 +20 % +11 pts Thermal Systems 3,530 3,363 +5 % +11 % +2 pts 3,363 +11 % +2 pts Visibility Systems 4,096 3,961 +3 % +9 % 0 pt 3,961 +9 % 0 pt Other 202 147 N/A N/A N/A 147 N/A N/A Group 16,436 14,678 +12 % +11 % +2 pts 15,048 +14 % +5 pts

* Like for like.

**Based on S&P Global Mobility automotive production estimates released on October 16, 2023. (YTD global production growth: 9%).

*** Excluding the TCM (Top Column Module) business.



Year-to-date 2023 original equipment sales by customer

Customers YTD 2023 YTD 2022 German 33 % 31 % Asian 31 % 31 % American 17 % 19 % French 13 % 13 % Other 6 % 6 % Total 100 % 100 %

Year-to-date 2023 original equipment sales by region

Production regions YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Western Europe 30 % 29 % Eastern Europe & Africa 18 % 16 % China 16 % 18 % Asia excluding China 15 % 15 % United States & Canada 7 % 8 % Mexico 12 % 12 % South America 2 % 2 % Total 100 % 100 % Asia and emerging countries 63 % 63 %

About Valeo

As a technology company and partner to all automakers and new mobility players, Valeo is innovating to make mobility cleaner, safer and smarter. Valeo enjoys technological and industrial leadership in electrification, driving assistance systems, reinvention of the interior experience and lighting everywhere. These four areas, vital to the transformation of mobility, are the Group's growth drivers.

Valeo in figures: 20 billion euros in sales in 2022 | 109,900 employees at December 31, 2022 | 29 countries, 183 plants, 21 research centers, 44 development centers, 18 distribution platforms.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.



