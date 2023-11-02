Valet Living Announces Nicole Davies as Chief People Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valet Living, the leading residential amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, recently announced Nicole Davies as Chief People Officer. An accomplished senior human resources professional and executive coach with a record of building high-impact organizations and driving bottom-line business performance, Davies steps permanently into this role after serving as interim Chief People Officer since August 2023. In her new role Davies will be expected to lead and guide critical HR processes throughout the organization and leverage HR to accomplish key business objectives, implement cultural and organizational change, and ensure that the business has the resources, capability, leadership and bench strength to achieve its long-term goals.

Nicole has charted an impressive journey with Valet Living, making her transition to this role both seamless and natural

"Over the last six years, Nicole has charted an impressive journey with Valet Living, making her transition into this role both seamless and natural," said Shawn Handrahan, CEO and President of Valet Living. "This appointment is not only a testament to her dedication and hard work but also a reflection of the trust and confidence the organization has in her leadership abilities."

Davies joined Valet Living in 2017 as the Vice President of Talent Optimization and expanded the role in 2023 to become Vice President of People & Culture, leading the Valet Living team of Human Resources Directors. During her tenure in these roles, Nicole is credited with Valet Living winning three Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards:

In 2023, the implementation of an internal career development and succession planning process that increased internal promotions to more than 40% was awarded the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence award for Best Advance in Succession and Career Management.

In 2022, the initiation of monthly performance previews that increased manager effectiveness scores by 10% was awarded the Brandon Hall Group Excellence award for Best Advance in a Performance Management Strategy.

In 2021, the development of position-specific onboarding that reduced the time needed for new employees to meet minimum KPIs by 28% was awarded Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence award for Best Advance in Creating a Talent Strategy.

Prior to Valet Living, Davies was a Client Relations Executive and HR Team Leader at ADP TotalSource. Davies earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of Virginia and her Master of Science degree in Higher Education Administration from Colorado State University. Davies also maintains her credentials as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR), SHRM – Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), Certified Compensation Professional (CCP), and Professional Certified Coach (PCC).

Davies sits on several boards, including serving as District Director of the Colorado SHRM State Council and as immediate past president of the Rocky Mountain Total Rewards Association. Davies has a passion for travel and mountain climbing, having climbed the highest peak in more than 30 countries.

"I'm incredibly excited to continue developing Valet Living's best-in-class human capital strategy," said Davies. "As the new Chief People Officer, I am committed to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity and empowerment where our associates thrive and our organization flourishes."

About Valet Living

For nearly three decades, Valet Living has been the premier provider of the most used amenity services in the multifamily industry. The company delivers increased community asset value, reduced workload for on-site staff, and an enriching resident living experience. With industry-leading technology and more than 8,000 trusted associates, Valet Living serves more than 2 million homes nationwide. Valet Living is a portfolio company of the private equity group GI Partners.

CONTACT: Nikita Bhappu, nikita.bhappu@valetliving.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valet-living-announces-nicole-davies-as-chief-people-officer-301976109.html

SOURCE Valet Living