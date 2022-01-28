28.01.2022 19:33:00

Valiant Sells Out Debut NFT Launch in Less than 24 Hours

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Entertainment, the 3rd largest shared comic universe alongside Marvel and DC, has sold out their debut NFT launch during the exclusive presale. Overwhelming support from fans and the NFT-community has propelled the Valiant project to A-list status.

PUNK MAMBO Character NFT Teaser Art

Launching at a premium price of .3 ETH which includes six season one NFT character drops that will culminate in a revolutionary play-to-earn game, this project takes fans through a voyage into the Valiant Universe.

This incredible journey started with a desire from both fans and creators alike to connect through a creative project that fulfilled Valiant's vision for community involvement in the universe. The resounding success and feedback of this innovative community-first project reflects the direction this industry is taking and Valiant's position in it.

For the full story, contact Nic Osborn at nico@valiantentertainment.com

Discord: Discord.ValiantEntertainment.com

Website: NFT.ValiantEntertainment.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valiant-sells-out-debut-nft-launch-in-less-than-24-hours-301470851.html

SOURCE Valiant Entertainment

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes beenden Handel weit im Plus -- ATX verabschiedet sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt wies am letzten Handelstag der Woche leichtere Notierungen aus, während der deutsche Leitindex klar nachgab. Die US-Börsen begaben sich vor dem Wochenende auf Zickzack-Kurs, der jedoch letztlich in die Gewinnzone führte. Am Freitag tendierten die asiatischen Börsen in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen