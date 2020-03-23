Validic Announces Real-Time, Remote Symptom Monitoring To Address COVID-19 Health Crisis

DURHAM, N.C., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as part of Validic's efforts to address the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the company launched a real-time monitoring solution designed to observe, analyze and triage individuals remotely for the emergence of COVID-19 symptoms.

COVID-19 Home Monitoring tracks a person's body temperature, difficulty breathing, cough frequency and oxygen saturation. The solution provides real-time analysis and escalation of critical health data to care management teams, public health officials and/or Human Resource administrators.

In an effort to empower people on the frontlines of this health crisis, the solution is designed for rapid deployment and scale:

Triage individuals, monitor health metrics and codify next steps

Bulk enroll thousands of individuals quickly

Automate measurement reminders via text and/or email

Triggered alerts will notify program administrators or clinicians as a person's symptoms worsen, improve, or remain static – or as a quarantine period ends with no symptoms present.

"Given our expertise in personal health data and remote patient monitoring, we've been working to quickly develop and launch a custom COVID-19 solution that allows for proactive, remote interventions using real-time data. At no time in recent history has there been a higher imperative to use distance monitoring to keep people alive and healthy," Drew Schiller, CEO of Validic, said.

"Everyone's safety, especially those individuals who cannot self-isolate – like our emergency responders, nurses, and sanitation workers – need to be a foremost priority, especially at this time. We want all healthcare professionals and employers to be able to leverage industry-leading remote monitoring capabilities to help people impacted by or potentially exposed to coronavirus."

As health systems, health plans and employers across the country continue to face an urgent need to monitor people for the emerging symptoms of COVID-19, Validic is offering this solution with a flexible, month-to-month plan that ensures organizations can access the platform without financial constraints.

To learn more about COVID-19 Home Monitoring, visit https://www.covidmonitoring.com/. If you are in need of rapid deployment, please email covid19@validic.com.

About Validic

Since 2010, Validic has helped healthcare organizations access and operationalize personal health data for virtual engagement and remote monitoring programs. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help improve operational efficiency and health outcomes by delivering data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, such as the Electronic Health Record (EHR) or patient application.

Providing solutions for healthcare organizations globally, such as Kaiser Permanente, Partners Healthcare, Cleveland Clinic, Humana, NTT Docomo, and more, Validic has amassed an industry-leading reputation for superior, seamless technology and best-in-class support. Most recently, Validic was awarded the Customer Value Leadership Award in Remote Patient Monitoring from Frost & Sullivan and the Best Overall Connected Health Solution from MedTech Breakthrough. The Validic solution is HIPAA-compliant and the company recently achieved ISO-27001 Certification for Information Security Management.

Learn more about Validic at https://validic.com/ and follow Validic on Twitter at @validic.

