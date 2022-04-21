Valkyrie Investments announces launch of the Valkyrie Multi-Coin Trust (VMCT)

VMCT invests in proof of stake tokens, and has an annual additional target yield as high as six percent

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Digital Assets LLC ("Valkyrie"), the sponsor (the "Sponsor") of the several single protocol digital asset trusts, among other investment products, announced today the launch of its seventh such investment vehicle, the actively managed Valkyrie Multi-Coin Trust (VMCT) (the "Trust").

VMCT is the first multi-protocol investment Trust offered by Valkyrie, and is focused on investing in contemporary blockchain networks and tokens that the firm believes are well-positioned to expand market share based on designated investment considerations including: invests in blockchain networks and tokens that launched post Bitcoin and Ethereum; invests in both Layer 1 and Layer 2 Solutions. Focusing on these coins also enables the Firm to return staking yield to investors, an added benefit when compared against competing products on the market.

"This Trust is unique in that it allocates to a broad universe of protocols and also returns staking yield to investors, and it was created in response to demand from family offices, accredited investors, and other market participants," said Valkyrie Investments CIO Steven McClurg. "We believe we are well positioned to actively manage this basket of tokens because of our depth and breadth of coverage of digital asset markets."

The Trust currently invests in the following tokens and protocols: Avalanche (AVAX), Binance (BNB), Cosmos (ATOM), Gemini USD (GUSD), Helium (HNT), Terra (LUNA), Polygon (MATIC), and Zilliqa (ZIL). Additional selection criteria include staking opportunities, on-chain activity, market structure and liquidity, and protocol upgrades. The Trust seeks to target an annual yield of four to six percent.

This launch is the first of 2022 for Valkyrie, and is the latest in a family of trusts launched to bring more exposure to a wider universe of digital assets. Other trusts include the Valkyrie Bitcoin Trust , Valkyrie Algorand Trust , Valkyrie Polkadot Trust , Valkyrie Dash Trust , Valkyrie TRON Trust , and the Valkyrie Zilliqa Trust .

To learn more about VMCT, visit: https://valkyrieinvest.com/trusts/valkyrie-multi-coin-trust/

To learn more about the wider suite of protocol trusts offered by Valkyrie Digital Assets, visit: https://valkyrieinvest.com/trusts/

About Valkyrie Investments Inc

Valkyrie Investments is a leading financial services firm with a focus on digital assets. Headquartered in Nashville, Valkyrie's team combines deep technical expertise in this emerging asset class with decades of experience launching investment vehicles for a wide variety of market participants. The firm is led by financial industry veterans with decades of experience across firms including Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

