Valkyrie Investments collaborates with Cornerstone Global Management on its Bitcoin partnership with Nashville SC

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valkyrie Investments, a leading investment manager focused on digital assets, is excited to announce it is working with Cornerstone Global Management, Inc (Cornerstone) to enable the recently announced Bitcoin partnership with Major League Soccer (MLS) team Nashville SC.

Cornerstone is a Nashville-based digital asset services firm with portfolio companies including Paydrop, which enables both employers and workers the flexibility to execute payments in a seamless manner with easy tax reporting tools for year-end tax filing; and Hedge, a versatile crypto conversion platform that allows users to automatically convert any amount and type of income (W2, 1099, etc.) from fiat into Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, and vice-versa.

Valkyrie's Nashville SC partnership will be executed using the Hedge platform.

"When looking for a seamless, easy-to-use way to make our partnership with Nashville SC possible, Hedge was the obvious choice," said Valkyrie Investments CEO Leah Wald. "We're glad to work with them and are eager to expand this relationship even further."

Valkyrie and Cornerstone, both Nashville based companies, along with one of Cornerstone's key partners, Chattanooga-based Transcard LLC, are rapidly helping turn the city (and state) into a burgeoning global crypto hub. Additionally, Nashville SC star forward CJ Sapong is paid in crypto through Hedge; and in Jackson, TN, the mayor is actively advocating for city employees to have the ability to convert any part of their pay into Bitcoin.

"We're proud to help Nashville lead the way for digital asset and blockchain innovation," said David Schwartz, CEO and co-founder at Cornerstone. "As more and more people and companies desire to be paid in Bitcoin, we look forward to helping them make that possible."

Tennessee is among a number of states including Wyoming, Arizona, and Florida that are increasingly looking at ways to take advantage of the benefits of digital assets and cryptocurrencies as a payment solution.

About Valkyrie Investments

Valkyrie Investments Inc. ("Valkyrie Investments") is a leading financial services firm with a focus on digital assets. Headquartered in Nashville, Valkyrie's team combines deep technical expertise in this emerging asset class with decades of experience launching investment vehicles for a wide variety of market participants. The firm is led by financial industry veterans with decades of experience across firms including Guggenheim Partners, UBS, Chicago Board of Trade, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, and The World Bank.

About Cornerstone Global Management, Inc

Cornerstone Global Management, Inc. Is a 3rd layer cryptocurrency focused fintech company geared towards providing the interoperability bridge between fiat and crypto. Its services concentrate on the ability for consumers and businesses to fluidly convert between fiat and cryptocurrencies within the income and payments industries. With over 50 years of combined experience in the human resources, banking and enterprise level payments industries, Cornerstone is well positioned to become a leader in both the cryptocurrency and payments spaces. Visit cornerstoneglobalmgt.com to learn more.

Media contact

Ryan Gorman

Chief Communications Officer

Valkyrie Investments

ryan@valkyrieinvest.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valkyrie-investments-collaborates-with-cornerstone-global-management-on-its-bitcoin-partnership-with-nashville-sc-301534282.html

SOURCE Valkyrie Investments