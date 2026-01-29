Valley National Bancorp Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Valley National Bancorp (VLY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $187.96 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $108.69 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Valley National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $172.78 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $815.79 million from $834.83 million last year.

Valley National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $187.96 Mln. vs. $108.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $815.79 Mln vs. $834.83 Mln last year.