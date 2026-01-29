Valley National Bancorp Aktie
WKN: 874148 / ISIN: US9197941076
|
29.01.2026 13:43:43
Valley National Bancorp Profit Climbs In Q4
(RTTNews) - Valley National Bancorp (VLY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $187.96 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $108.69 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Valley National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $172.78 million or $0.31 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $815.79 million from $834.83 million last year.
Valley National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $187.96 Mln. vs. $108.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $815.79 Mln vs. $834.83 Mln last year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Valley National Bancorp (VNB)
|
28.01.26
|Ausblick: Valley National Bancorp (VNB) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Valley National Bancorp (VNB) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Valley National Bancorp (VNB) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)