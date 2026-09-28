Valley National Bancorp To Acquire Bluevine For Total Consideration Of Approx. $340 Mln

(RTTNews) - Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Bluevine have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Valley will acquire Bluevine, a nationwide digital banking platform for small businesses. Valley will acquire Bluevine for total consideration of approximately $340 million. The consideration is expected to consist of approximately 75% cash and 25% Valley common stock. Inclusive of expected synergies, the acquisition is expected to be approximately 8% accretive to estimated 2028 earnings per share.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Bluevine serves approximately 175,000 active small business customers. The acquisition will also accelerate Valley's technology and AI strategy by adding approximately 180 research and development professionals and engineers.

At last close on NasdaqGS, Valley National shares were trading at $13.08.