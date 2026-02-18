Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
|
18.02.2026 15:04:03
Valley Wealth Sells $11 Million of Invesco KBW Bank ETF
On Feb. 4, 2026, Valley Wealth Managers, Inc. disclosed selling 134,355 shares of the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB), an estimated $10.6 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a SEC filing dated Feb. 4, 2026, Valley Wealth Managers, Inc. sold 134,355 shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $10.6 million. The fund’s quarter-end KBWB position was valued at $14.1 million, down $9.5 million from the prior quarter, reflecting both the share sale and market price shifts.The Invesco KBW Bank ETF provides targeted exposure to the U.S. banking industry by tracking a benchmark of major national and regional banks. The fund’s strategy emphasizes liquidity and sector concentration, appealing to investors seeking to participate in the performance of leading U.S. financial institutions. With a substantial asset base and a disciplined index methodology, the ETF provides a cost-efficient vehicle for banking-sector allocation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
