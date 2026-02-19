Sonoco Products Aktie
WKN: 861171 / ISIN: US8354951027
|
19.02.2026 14:30:40
Valley Wealth Sells $20 Million of Sonoco Products Stock
Valley Wealth Managers, Inc. disclosed a sale of 479,832 shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) in its February 4, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated trade valued at $19.9 million based on quarterly average pricing.According to a February 4, 2026, SEC filing, Valley Wealth Managers, Inc. sold 479,832 shares of Sonoco Products Company, with the transaction’s estimated value at $19.9 million based on the mean closing price for the quarter. The value of the fund’s position declined by $20.7 million quarter over quarter, reflecting both the share sale and price fluctuations during the period.Sonoco Products Company is a leading global provider of packaging solutions, leveraging over a century of operational experience and a diversified product portfolio. The company’s scale and integrated approach enable it to serve both industrial and consumer markets with tailored, value-added packaging products. Sonoco’s broad geographic reach and focus on innovation support its competitive position in the packaging industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
