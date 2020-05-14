ValleyML is launching a Machine Learning and Deep Learning Boot Camp from July 14th to Sept 10th and AI Expo Series from Sept 21st to Nov 19th 2020. Virtual and Global Live Events.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValleyML, Valley Machine Learning and Artiﬁcial Intelligence is the most active and important community of ML & AI Companies and Start-ups, Data Practitioners, Executives and Researchers. We have a global outreach to close to 200,000 professionals in AI and Machine Learning. The focus areas of our members are AI Robotics, AI in Enterprise and AI Hardware. We plan to cover the state-of-the-art advancements in AI technology. ValleyML sponsors include UL, MINDBODY Inc., Ambient Scientific Inc., SEMI, Intel, Western Digital, Texas Instruments, Google, Facebook, Cadence and Xilinx.

ValleyML Machine Learning and Boot Camp -2020

Build a solid foundation of Machine Learning / Deep Learning principles and apply the techniques to real-world problems. Get IEEE PDH Certificate. Virtual Live Boot Camp from July 14th-Sept 10th. Description.

Enroll and Learn at ValleyML Live Learning Platform

Register by June 1st for 40% off. Register by July 1st for 25% off.

Global Call for Presentations & Sponsors for ValleyML AI Expo 2020 conference series (Global & Virtual).

A unified call for proposals from industry for ValleyML's AI Expo events focused on Hardware, Enterprise and Robotics is now open at ValleyML2020. Submit by June 1st to participate in a virtual and global series of 90-minute talks and discussions from Sept 21st to Nov 19th on Mondays-Thursdays. Sponsor AI Expo! Limited sponsorship opportunities available. These highly focused events welcome a community of CTOs, CEOs, Chief Data Scientists, product management executives and delegates from some of the world's top technology companies.

Committee for ValleyML AI Expo 2020:

Program Chair for AI Enterprise and AI Robotics series:

Mr. Marc Mar-Yohana, Vice President at UL.

Program Chair for AI Hardware series:

Mr. George Williams, Director of Data Science at GSI Technology.

General Chair:

Dr. Kiran Gunnam, Distinguished Engineer, Machine Learning and Computer Vision, Western Digital.

