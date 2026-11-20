(RTTNews) - Vallourec S.A. (VLOUF.PK, VLOWD.PK, VK.PA), a French manufacturer of high-performance steel pipes and tubular products, on Friday reported sharply lower earnings in its third quarter than last year, on lower revenue and volumes. The company also provided its outlook on EBITDA for the fourth quarter as well as fiscal 2026.

Despite the near-term challenges, the company said it is confident in its ability to deliver profitable growth through 2027 and beyond.

In Paris, the shares were losing around 12.44 percent during early hours on Friday, trading at €15.86.

The company noted that third-quarter profitability was impacted by additional costs in the Middle East to be largely reimbursed over the coming quarters, and a challenging market environment in Mine & Forest.

In the third quarter, Group share net income decreased 86 percent to $66 million from $152 million prior year. On a per share basis, the corresponding figures were $0.25 and $0.61, respectively.

Operating income totaled $110 million, benefitting from a capital gain on the disposal of Serimax, yet lower than the year-ago corresponding figure of $220 million.

EBITDA was $181 million, 26 percent lower than last year's $244 million, reflecting higher costs, including logistics costs for deliveries to the Middle East, a lower price/mix effect, and a temporary operational issue in the US and lower contribution from Mine & Forest.

EBITDA margin declined to 18.9 percent from 22.9 percent of third quarter 2025.

Revenue for the third quarter was $956 million, down 10 percent from $1.068 billion a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 8 percent.

Tubes volume sold fell 29 percent from last year to 274 thousand tonnes, and Iron ore volume sold edged down 0.4 percent to 1.1 million tonnes.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, the company expects its Group EBITDA to range between $170 million and $210 million.

For the fiscal 2026, Group EBITDA is estimated to be between $760 and $800 million.

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