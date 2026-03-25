Vallourec Secures Five Indonesia OCTG Contracts Totaling 36,000 Tons For 140 Wells

(RTTNews) - Vallourec S.A. (VLOUF, VLOWY, VK.PA), a French-based manufacturing company, said Wednesday that it has secured five contracts in Indonesia, including two signed in February, for a total of approximately 36,000 tons of oil country tubular goods to support oil and gas operations across around 140 wells.

The contracts include orders for about 14,000 tons signed in February, forming part of the broader series of agreements with multiple operators in the region.

The company said the projects are primarily located in deep offshore environments and will require advanced solutions capable of withstanding high pressure and extreme conditions.

The company will supply premium pipes and connections, including its VAM 21 connections, designed to deliver safe and reliable performance in complex offshore operations.

The pipes will be fully heat-treated and threaded at PTCT, Vallourec's subsidiary in Indonesia, supporting local production and enhancing value within the country.

On Tuesday, Vallourec closed trading 2.88% higher at EUR 20.19 on the Paris Stock Exchange.