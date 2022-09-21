Vallourec Signs 10-year Supply Deal With Saudi Aramco; Stock Rises

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vallourec SA (VLOWD.PK, VLOUF.PK) were gaining around 8 percent in the morning trading in Paris after the French provider of premium tubular solutions Wednesday said it has signed a 10-year agreement with Saudi Aramco for the supply of Premium Casing and Services.

The contract is on a call-off basis, placed every quarter during the term of the agreement. The first two on-call orders have already been received, with delivery scheduled for early 2023.

The associated orders will be manufactured and delivered by Vallourec's plant in Saudi Arabia.

The company noted that the deal will cover part of Saudi national company's needs for Premium OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) solutions for its drilling operations. It includes the supply of Premium Casing as well as Inventory Management services.

The agreement provides Vallourec Saudi Arabia with solid outlook for its presence in the region.

According to Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, the first Long-Term Agreement is a strong recognition by Saudi Aramco that Vallourec is a long-term strategic partner for the years to come.

In Paris, Vallourec shares were trading at 10.32 euros, up 8.06 percent.