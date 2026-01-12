Vallourec Wins Shell Contract For Orca Offshore Project In Brazil

(RTTNews) - Vallourec S.A. (VK.PA, VLOUF, VLOWY), a French premium seamless tubular solutions provider, on Monday said it has secured a significant contract with Shell plc (SHEL), following a competitive bidding process for offshore operations in Brazil.

The project is expected to begin in April 2027.

The contract covers the supply of OCTG products and services for Shell's Orca offshore project, formerly known as Gato do Mato.

The agreement includes the full OCTG scope, comprising seamless pipes and VAM premium connections for offshore wells ranging from 4.5 inches to 18 inches, using both carbon and stainless-steel tubulars and related accessories.

The current drilling plan includes 10 wells, with an estimated demand of around 12,000 to 15,000 tonnes of pipes.

On Friday, Vallourec S.A. 3.97% higher at EUR 16.91 on the Paris Stock Exchange.