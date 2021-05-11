Valmet receives an order for two tissue lines from Zhejiang Jingxing Paper Joint Stock Co., Ltd. in China

- Valmet Oyj's press release on May 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply two Valmet Advantage DCT tissue lines, including automation system and three tissue rewinders, to Zhejiang Jingxing Paper Joint Stock Co., Ltd. in China. The new line will support the company's increasing demand for high-quality tissue products in the domestic and international markets. The start-ups are planned for the first half of 2022.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. However, a project of this size and scope is typically valued at around EUR 20-30 million.

"We continuously strive for technological development to make sure we always operate at optimum production level. Through Valmet's advanced technology, high-quality service, and joint efforts from both parties we will be able to achieve the expected goals," says Liao Changlv, Chief Engineer, Zhejiang Jingxing Paper.

"We are very proud to be trusted as the supplier for this important project. It is always a pleasure to collaborate with customers who value state-of-the-art technology and we are convinced that this will be an excellent project," says Fan Ze, Vice President, Sales, China, Valmet.

Valmet will supply two Valmet Advantage DCT tissue lines, including automation system and three tissue rewinders, to Zhejiang Jingxing Paper Joint Stock Co., Ltd. in China.

Technical information

The two new tissue machines TM5 and TM6 will have a width of 5.6 m and a design speed of 2,000 m/min. The raw material to be used in the tissue production will be virgin fiber. The new production line is optimized to save energy and to enhance the quality of the final product.

Valmet's scope of delivery will comprise complete tissue production lines featuring two Valmet Advantage DCT 200 HS tissue machine s . The machines will be equipped with OptiFlo headbox and steel Yankee cylinder s . It will also be featured with the Advantage tissue technology including ViscoNip press, Advantage AirCap systems, WetDust dust system s , sheet transfer systems and SoftReel P reels. The delivery includes three Valmet Focus Rewinder s .

Furthermore, the delivery will include an extensive Valmet automation package with Valmet DNA machine controls, process controls and Valmet IQ quality controls. Complete engineering, installation supervision, training, start-up and commissioning are also included in the delivery.

The new lines will add 120,000 tons of tissue to the customer's current production.

Information about Zhejiang Jingxing Paper Joint Stock Co., Ltd.,

Jingxing Paper was founded in 1984, with a focus on papermaking and integrating with paper product converting. It is a listed company and its leading products are kraft paper, white craft paper, high strength corrugating medium, cardboard boxes, tissue paper products and other products.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information, please contact:

Fan Ze, Vice President, Sales, China, Valmet, tel. +86 139 0133 6277

Kai Zhang, Sales Director, Tissue, China, Valmet, tel. +86 138 0125 6035

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-receives-an-order-for-two-tissue-lines-from-zhejiang-jingxing-paper-joint-stock-co--ltd--in-c,c3345100

The following files are available for download: