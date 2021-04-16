HELSINKI, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to positive development, Valmet revises upwards its net sales and Comparable EBITA guidance for 2021.

New guidance for 2021:

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2021 will increase in comparison with 2020 (EUR 3,740 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2021 will increase in comparison with 2020 (EUR 365 million).

Previous guidance for 2021, issued on February 4, 2021:

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2021 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2020 (EUR 3,740 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2021 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2020 (EUR 365 million).

Valmet will publish its Interim Review for January-March 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at approximately 1:00 pm Finnish time (EEST). The company is currently on silent period and will comment its financial performance and outlook next time after the publication of the Interim Review.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2020 were approximately EUR 3.7 billion. Our 14,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

