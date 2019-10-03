Valmet to deliver biomass pretreatment system to PRAJ Industries in India

Valmet Oyj’s press release on October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will deliver biomass pretreatment system to PRAJ Industries for their second-generation bio refinery project which is under execution in India. The delivery is planned for the year 2020. The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the third quarter 2019. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

PRAJ and Valmet team at the PRAJ office in Pune, India

PRAJ is progressing on the execution of the first batch of four second-generation integrated bio refinery projects in India, contracted by major oil marketing companies.

"We are very proud to play an important role in the transition away from fossil fuel, that is happening also in India. For many years, Valmet has focused on developing technologies for the emerging biotechnologies. We look forward to continue the excellent collaboration with PRAJ and we believe the second-generation Ethanol demand will increase in Asia and worldwide,” says Tomas Jonsson, Sales Manager, Biomass Conversion Technology Unit, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

Valmet will deliver BioTrac™ biomass pretreatment system to PRAJ Industries for their second-generation bio refinery project.

Information about Valmet’s delivery

The scope of Valmet’s supply includes one biomass pretreatment system. Valmet’s concept is developed from long experience in pulping and fiberboard and it is now further applied to meet the new biomass processing requirements. The technology suits the initial hydrolysis step of bioethanol production very well. Valmet has the experience from more than 10 deliveries. With this technology, waste material such as rice straw can be utilized to produce climate friendly biofuels. This is Valmet’s first commercial sized order in Asia for second-generation ethanol and the first delivery to PRAJ. Valmet will deliver machinery, engineering and site services, mainly from Sweden and India.

