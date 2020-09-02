Valmet's financial reporting in 2021

Valmet Oyj’s stock exchange release on September 2, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. EET



Valmet will publish its Financial Statements Review, Half Year Financial Review and two Interim Reviews in 2021 as follows:

February 4, 2021 - Financial Statements Review for 2020

April 22, 2021 - Interim Review for January–March 2021

July 22, 2021 - Half Year Financial Review for January–June 2021

October 26, 2021 - Interim Review for January–September 2021

The Annual Report for 2020 will be published during the week starting on February 22, 2021 (week 8) at the latest.

Valmet’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Valmet's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Director, Investor Relations





