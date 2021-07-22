Valmet's Half Year Financial Review January 1 - June 30, 2021: Orders received increased to EUR 1.2 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 95 million in the second quarter

HELSINKI, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on July 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period, i.e. the same period of the previous year.

April–June 2021: Comparable EBITA margin improved to 10.1 percent

Orders received increased 49 percent to EUR 1,228 million ( EUR 826 million ).

( ). Orders received increased in all business lines.



Orders received increased in South America , Asia-Pacific , China and North America , and decreased in EMEA ( Europe , Middle East and Africa ).

, , and , and decreased in EMEA ( , and ). Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 943 million ( EUR 919 million ).

( ). Net sales increased in the Paper, Automation, and Services business lines, and decreased in the Pulp and Energy business line.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 95 million ( EUR 76 million ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 10.1 percent (8.3%).

( ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 10.1 percent (8.3%). Comparable EBITA increased due to higher gross profit margin.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.43 (EUR 0.29) .

. Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 2 million ( EUR -6 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 180 million ( EUR 151 million ).

January–June 2021: Orders received and Comparable EBITA increased

Orders received increased 26 percent to EUR 2,540 million ( EUR 2,013 million ).

( ). Orders received increased in the Paper, Pulp and Energy, and Automation business lines, and remained at the previous year's level in the Services business line.

Orders received increased in EMEA, North America , China and South America and decreased in Asia-Pacific .

, and and decreased in . Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to EUR 1,801 million ( EUR 1,740 million ).

( ). Net sales increased in the Paper business line, remained at the previous year's level in the Services business line, and decreased in the Automation, and Pulp and Energy business lines.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) were EUR 175 million ( EUR 128 million ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 9.7 percent (7.4%).

( ), and the corresponding Comparable EBITA margin was 9.7 percent (7.4%). Comparable EBITA increased due to higher gross profit.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.81 (EUR 0.49) .

. Items affecting comparability amounted to EUR 11 million ( EUR -7 million ).

( ). Cash flow provided by operating activities was EUR 328 million ( EUR 324 million ).

Guidance for 2021

Valmet reiterates its guidance issued on April 16, 2021, in which Valmet estimates that net sales in 2021 will increase in comparison with 2020 (EUR 3,740 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2021 will increase in comparison with 2020 (EUR 365 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet estimates that the short-term market outlook for services has improved to good/satisfactory (previously satisfactory). Valmet reiterates the good short-term market outlook for automation, pulp, board and paper, and tissue and the weak market outlook for energy.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Order backlog increased to a new record

"Valmet's orders received increased to EUR 1,228 million in the second quarter of 2021. Orders received increased in all of Valmet's four business lines. In the Paper business line, the quarterly order intake reached a new record and amounted to EUR 440 million. Orders received in Pulp and Energy increased to EUR 326 million. In the stable business (Services and Automation business lines), orders received increased to EUR 487 million, when including Automation package sales to capital projects. This means that the stable business orders received were now at the same level as in the second quarter of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Our order backlog increased to a record high of EUR 4,019 million, which is EUR 762 million higher than at the end of 2020.

Net sales remained at the previous year's level and Comparable EBITA increased. The Comparable EBITA margin was 10.1 percent.

On July 2, Valmet announced the plan to combine Valmet and Neles through a merger. The combination is subject to, among other things, approval by the Extraordinary General Meetings of Valmet and Neles, as well as obtaining of merger control and other regulatory approvals."

Key figures1

EUR million Q2/2021 Q2/2020 Change Q1–Q2/

2021 Q1–Q2/

2020 Change Orders received 1,228

826 49 % 2,540

2,013 26 % Order backlog2 4,019

3,492 15 % 4,019

3,492 15 % Net sales 943

919 3 % 1,801

1,740 3 % Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) 95

76 24 % 175

128 37 % % of net sales 10.1 % 8.3 %

9.7 % 7.4 %

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) 97

70 39 % 186

121 54 % % of net sales 10.3 % 7.6 %

10.3 % 6.9 %

Operating profit (EBIT) 85

62 36 % 161

104 54 % % of net sales 9.0 % 6.8 %

8.9 % 6.0 %

Profit before taxes 83

60 39 % 158

100 59 % Profit for the period 64

44 44 % 121

74 64 % Earnings per share, EUR 0.43

0.29 44 % 0.81

0.49 64 % Earnings per share, diluted, EUR 0.43

0.29 44 % 0.81

0.49 64 % Equity per share, EUR2 7.61

6.43 18 % 7.61

6.43 18 % Cash flow provided by operating activities 180

151 19 % 328

324 1 % Cash flow after investments 168

124 35 % 293

280 4 % Return on equity (ROE) (annualized)





21 % 15 %

Return on capital employed (ROCE) before taxes (annualized)





20 % 16 %

Equity to assets ratio2





39 % 38 %

Gearing2





-1 % -23 %



The calculation of key figures is presented on page 48.

At end of period.

Orders received, EUR million Q2/2021 Q2/2020 Change Q1–Q2/

2021 Q1–Q2/

2020 Change Services 372

328

13 % 756

726

4 % Automation 91

81

12 % 194

173

12 % Pulp and Energy 326

215

51 % 787

591

33 % Paper 440

201

>100% 803

522

54 % Total 1,228

826

49 % 2,540

2,013

26 %

Order backlog, EUR million As at Jun 30,2021 As at Jun 30,2020 Change As at Mar 31,2021 Total 4,019

3,492

15 % 3,709





















Net sales, EUR million Q2/2021 Q2/2020 Change Q1–Q2/

2021 Q1–Q2/

2020 Change Services 338

322

5 % 628

617

2 % Automation 81

77

6 % 131

146

-10 % Pulp and Energy 238

265

-10 % 469

506

-7 % Paper 285

255

12 % 574

472

22 % Total 943

919

3 % 1,801

1,740

3 %

