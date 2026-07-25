Valmont Industries Aktie
WKN: 858096 / ISIN: US9202531011
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25.07.2026 19:56:01
Valmont Industries CFO Buys $100,000 in Shares. What Does This News Mean for Investors?
John L. Schwietz, Executive VP and CFO of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), executed a direct purchase of 208 shares of common stock on July 23, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($486.15); post-transaction value based on July 23, 2026 market close ($488.60).Valmont Industries is a diversified industrial conglomerate with approximately $4.2 billion in trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue and a market capitalization of $9.4 billion, demonstrating significant scale in engineered products and infrastructure solutions. The company operates a dual-segment business model spanning Infrastructure and Agriculture, leveraging its manufacturing expertise and global footprint to serve essential end markets. With a net profit margin of approximately 11.8% on TTM results, Valmont exhibits operational efficiency and competitive positioning in capital-intensive industrial markets characterized by long-term infrastructure and agricultural investment cycles.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Valmont Industries Inc.
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20.07.26
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