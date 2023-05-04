04.05.2023 18:00:00

VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights - April 30, 2023

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
April 30, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: May 4, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,346,968

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


160,955,286Double voting rights granted on 388 ordinary shares

 

Sale of 600 shares with double voting rights		Between April 8 & April 29, 2023

 

Between April 18 & April 19, 2023		160,830,964

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


