06.09.2023 08:30:00

VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: August 31, 2023

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
August 31, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: September 6, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the changeDate on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 138,912,142

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


162,186,213Double voting rights granted on 6,303 ordinary shares

 		Between August 12 & 30, 2023

 		162,061,891

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


