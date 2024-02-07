07.02.2024 08:30:00

VALNEVA: Declaration of shares and voting rights - January 31, 2024

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: February 7, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,912,142

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each		161,866,457 

Double voting rights granted on 197,236 ordinary shares

 

Transfer into bearer form of 500,000 shares with double voting rights

 

Sale of 20,000 shares with double voting rights

 

Transfer into bearer form of 100 shares with double voting rights

 		Between January 3 & January 24, 2024
   

January 8, 2024

 

  January 10, 2024
   

January 23, 2024

 		161,742,135

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.


Attachment


Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. Die Wall Street startet am Donnerstag stabil. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.

