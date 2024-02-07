|
07.02.2024 08:30:00
VALNEVA: Declaration of shares and voting rights - January 31, 2024
VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
January 31, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: February 7, 2024
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
138,912,142
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|161,866,457
|
Double voting rights granted on 197,236 ordinary shares
Transfer into bearer form of 500,000 shares with double voting rights
Sale of 20,000 shares with double voting rights
Transfer into bearer form of 100 shares with double voting rights
|Between January 3 & January 24, 2024
January 8, 2024
January 10, 2024
January 23, 2024
|161,742,135
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Valnevamehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Valnevamehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Valneva
|3,83
|2,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX wenig bewegt -- DAX etwas höher -- Wall Street startet kaum bewegt -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag unbeeindruckt. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert etwas fester. Die Wall Street startet am Donnerstag stabil. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Mittwoch stärker.