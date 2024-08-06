|
06.08.2024 08:30:00
VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights: July 31, 2024
VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
July 31, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: August 6, 2024
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
|
139,276,901
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|155,894,329
|Sale of 280 shares with double voting rights
Transfer into bearer form of 1,750,000 shares with double voting rights
Double voting rights granted on 29 ordinary shares
|July 18, 2024
Between July 18 &
July 23, 2024
July 29, 2024
|155,770,007
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
Attachment
