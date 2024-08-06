VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights

July 31, 2024

Company name: VALNEVA

Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)

Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: August 6, 2024

Number of shares

composing the share capital of Valneva Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**



139,276,901



ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each





155,894,329 Sale of 280 shares with double voting rights







Transfer into bearer form of 1,750,000 shares with double voting rights







Double voting rights granted on 29 ordinary shares



July 18, 2024









Between July 18 &

July 23, 2024





July 29, 2024



155,770,007

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

