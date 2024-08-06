06.08.2024 08:30:00

VALNEVA - Declaration of shares and voting rights: July 31, 2024

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
July 31, 2024
__________________________________________________________________________________________

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B

Declaration date: August 6, 2024

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*Description of the change Date on which this change was recognizedTotal number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

139,276,901

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


155,894,329Sale of 280 shares with double voting rights

 

Transfer into bearer form of 1,750,000 shares with double voting rights

 

Double voting rights granted on 29 ordinary shares

 		July 18, 2024




Between July 18 &
July 23, 2024
  

July 29, 2024

 		155,770,007

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Valnevamehr Nachrichten