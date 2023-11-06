|
06.11.2023 08:30:00
VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights: October 31, 2023
VALNEVA
Declaration of shares and voting rights
October 31, 2023
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris - Compartment B
Declaration date: November 6, 2023
|Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
| 138,912,142
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|162,177,969
|Double voting rights granted on 980 ordinary shares
|Between October 4 & October 29, 2023
|162,053,647
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
