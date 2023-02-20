Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Valneva : FDA Grants Priority Review To BLA For Single-shot Chikungunya Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review to a Biologics License Application for the company's single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553.

VLA1553 has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) review goal date at the end of August 2023, which is the date by which the FDA intends to take action on the application.

VLA1553 is a live-attenuated, single dose investigational vaccine candidate targeting the chikungunya virus, which has spread to over 100 countries. It has been designed by deleting a part of the chikungunya virus genome.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV), a Togaviridae virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. There are no preventive vaccines or effective treatments available, and chikungunya is considered to be a major public health threat.

