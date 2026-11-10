Valneva Reports Five-Year Antibody Persistence For Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ

(RTTNews) - Valneva (VALN) reported new long-term data showing that 94% of participants maintained a sero response five years after receiving a single dose of its chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease that can cause fever, severe joint pain, fatigue and rash. The disease has been reported in more than 110 countries and can lead to prolonged symptoms in some patients.

Five-Year Follow-Up Results

The analysis included 221 healthy adults who were evaluated five years after vaccination. According to the company, 94% maintained neutralizing antibody levels above the predefined seroresponse threshold, suggesting durable immune response following a single vaccination.

Valneva also reported that antibody persistence in adults aged 65 years and older was comparable to that seen in younger adults aged 18 to 64 years, with similar antibody levels and response rates.

Continued Monitoring and Real-World Data

Participants in the study will continue to be followed for up to 10 years to further assess the long-term durability of the immune response.

The company is also gathering real-world evidence through post-marketing studies, including a vaccination campaign in Brazil. Conducted between February and October 2026, the program vaccinated nearly 80,000 adults and is expected to provide additional effectiveness and safety data.

U.S. Regulatory History and Vaccine Sales

In January 2026, Valneva voluntarily withdrew the U.S. BLA and IND application of IXCHIQ, following the FDA's suspension of the vaccine's license in August 2025 in connection with serious adverse events, primarily reported in older adults with underlying medical conditions.

IXCHIQ sales totaled EUR 4.4 million in the first half of 2026, including initial shipments of the vaccine's drug substance to Brazil's Instituto Butantan, compared with EUR 7.5 million in the year-earlier period. First-half 2025 sales had benefited from U.S. sales and shipments to the French island of La Reunion in response to a chikungunya outbreak.

Valneva said the latest findings support the potential of IXCHIQ to provide long-lasting protection after a single dose, an important consideration for a disease characterized by unpredictable outbreaks and expanding geographic spread.

VALN has traded between $48.08 and $114.12 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $78.55, down 1.53%.