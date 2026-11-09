(RTTNews) - Valneva Reports Positive Mid-Stage Results for Shigella Vaccine Candidate S4V2 Valneva (VALN) reported positive Phase 2 results for its experimental S4V2 vaccine, a candidate designed to protect against shigellosis, a serious bacterial infection that causes severe diarrhea and remains a major public health concern, particularly among young children in developing countries.

Shigellosis is estimated to cause up to 165 million infections annually worldwide, including more than 62 million cases in children under five years of age. There is currently no approved vaccine available to prevent the disease.

The company announced results from two Phase 2 studies evaluating the tetravalent vaccine candidate. In an infant study conducted in Kenya, S4V2 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile and generated statistically significant antibody responses against all four targeted Shigella serotypes after a two-dose vaccination schedule.

The vaccine also showed evidence of persistent immune responses, with antibody levels remaining above baseline six months after vaccination.

In a separate Controlled Human Infection Model (CHIM) study involving healthy adults in the United States, S4V2 met its primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in shigellosis cases caused by the Shigella sonnei strain compared with placebo.

According to Valneva, the adult trial also provided encouraging signals of efficacy while supporting the vaccine's safety profile. Additional analyses of immunogenicity and efficacy are ongoing.

The company said it is reviewing the complete data from both studies to determine the most appropriate path forward for further clinical development of S4V2, which it describes as the world's most advanced tetravalent bioconjugate vaccine candidate targeting shigellosis.

S4V2 received FDA Fast Track designation in 2024, reflecting its potential to address a significant unmet medical need. Valneva is evaluating next steps as its continues development of what could become the first approved vaccine for shigellosis.

VALN has traded between $4.75 and $12.18 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (November 6, 2026) at $5.51, down 2.30%.