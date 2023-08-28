Valneva Reports Positive Safety Data In Adolescents For Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) reported positive initial Phase 3 safety data in adolescents for its single-dose chikungunya virus vaccine candidate VLA1553. The company said the initial safety data generated in the trial VLA1553-321 showed that VLA1553 was generally safe and well tolerated in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, regardless of previous CHIKV infection.

Juan Carlos Jaramillo, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, said, "These new safety data in a younger population and in individuals previously infected with the chikungunya virus confirm the safety profile we previously observed in adults and the elderly."

Valneva expects immunogenicity data for the trial in November 2023. The company anticipates present safety analysis to enable regulatory submission to the European Medicines Agency later in the current year. The trial is expected to support licensure of the vaccine in Brazil. A BLA for VLA1553 is currently under priority review by the U.S. FDA with a PDUFA action date planned for end of November 2023.

