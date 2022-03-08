|
08.03.2022 08:37:22
Valneva Successfully Completes Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Of Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate
(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN), said on Tuesday that it has successfully completed the phase III pivotal trial of its single-shot Chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553.
With the successful completion of six-month follow-up that met all the end points, the French biotech firm now expects to start the pre-submission process for VLA1553 with the FDA in the second quarter.
The final analysis of the phase III trial, dubbed VLA1553-301, has confirmed the very high level of seroprotection, with 98.9% of participants achieving protective levels of chikungunya virus neutralizing antibodies one month after receiving a single vaccination of VLA1553. Similarly, after six months of receiving a single vaccination of VLA1553, 96.3% of participants showed protective levels of chikungunya virus neutralizing antibodies, the company added.
The six-month safety and tolerability profile of VLA1553 has also been found to be consistent with previous results.
Valneva's Chikungunya vaccine initiative was awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA in July 2021.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Valneva SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Valneva SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Valneva SE (spons. ADRs)
|28,60
|10,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.