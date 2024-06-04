Valneva to Present and Hold Investor Meetings at Upcoming Conferences in June

Saint-Herblain (France), June 4, 2024 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today announced that management will participate at several upcoming investor conferences in the United States and Europe during June 2024.



Valneva will present and meet with global institutional investors to discuss VLA15, the world’s leading Lyme Disease vaccine candidate, in Phase 3 development and partnered with Pfizer; the Company’s growing commercial business, including ongoing launch plans for IXCHIQ®, the world’s first and only approved chikungunya vaccine; and VLA1601, its second-generation Zika virus vaccine candidate, currently in Phase 1 clinical development.

Institutional investors who would like to meet 1on1 with management at any of the below conferences are asked to submit a request to their representative at the respective bank.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date/time: June 6, 2:00pm

Format: Fireside chat and investor meetings

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff302/valn/1846928. A replay of the webcast will be available following the live events in the "Investor” section of the Valneva website.

Location: New York, NY

13 th ODDO BHF Nextcap Forum

Date: June 6

Format: Investor meetings only

Location: Virtual

Goldman Sachs 45 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference:

Date June 10 – 13

Format: Fireside chat and investor meetings

Location Miami, FL

Stifel 2 nd European Healthcare Summit

Date: June 25 – 27

Format: Investor meetings only

Location: Lyon, France

About Valneva SE

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines as well as certain third-party vaccines leveraging our established commercial infrastructure.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats.





