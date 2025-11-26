Valneva Aktie

Valneva für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CPD1 / ISIN: US92025Y1038

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
26.11.2025 07:32:12

Valneva's Lyme Vaccine VLA15 Shows Strong Phase 2 Booster Results With Favorable Safety

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) announced positive final immunogenicity and safety data from its Phase 2 study, VLA15-221, evaluating the Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. The study results demonstrated a strong anamnestic immune response and a favorable safety profile six months after administration of a third booster dose (month 48). These findings were consistent across all age groups, reinforcing the potential benefits of an annual vaccination ahead of each Lyme disease season.

Pfizer and Valneva entered into a collaboration agreement in April 2020 for the development and commercialization of VLA15. This partnership aims to advance the vaccine candidate toward broader availability, addressing the growing need for effective Lyme disease prevention.

There are currently no approved human vaccines for Lyme disease, and VLA15 has advanced the furthest in clinical development, with all vaccinations completed in the pivotal VALOR Phase 3 trial.

Valneva noted that its results further validate the use of the three-dose vaccination schedule and a yearly booster dose, already included in the Phase 3 protocols.

The safety and tolerability profile of VLA15 six months after the third booster dose was similar to the profile observed after previous booster doses. No safety concerns were observed by the independent DMC in any vaccination or age group.

VALN closed Tuesday's regular trading at $8.74, down $0.08 or 0.91%. In overnight trading, the stock rose to $9.15, gaining $0.41 or 4.69%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Valneva SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Valneva SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Valneva SE (spons. ADRs) 7,85 7,53% Valneva SE (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX wenig bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Mittwoch seitwärts. Asiens wichtigste Börsen verbuchten mehrheitlich Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen