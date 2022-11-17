Portfolio jetzt mit Bitcoin & Co. diversifizieren? Bei Bison echte Coins einfach und sicher handeln.-w-
17.11.2022 00:02:00

Valo Health To Participate in Piper Sandler's 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, Inc ("Valo"), the technology company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence, today announced that its founder & CEO, David Berry, will present at Piper Sandler's 34th Annual Healthcare Conference at The Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY, on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 8:10 AM (Kennedy 1, 4th Floor).

About Valo Health

Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease.  Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, New York, NY, Branford, CT, and San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

Contacts:
Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Financial Officer
gbell@valohealth.com

Media: Jennifer Hanley, VP Corporate Communications
jhanley@valohealth.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valo-health-to-participate-in-piper-sandlers-34th-annual-healthcare-conference-301680766.html

SOURCE Valo Health LLC

