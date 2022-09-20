Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.09.2022 23:00:00

Valo Health to Participate in UBS Biotechnology Virtual Private Company Symposium

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, Inc ("Valo"), the technology company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence, announced that David Berry, founder & CEO of Valo will present at the UBS Biotechnology Virtual Private Company Symposium on September 22, 2022 from 11:30 AM  EST to 11:55 AM EST.

About Valo Health

Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease.  Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, New York, NY, Branford, CT, and San Francisco, CA. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

Contacts:
Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Financial Officer
gbell@valohealth.com

Media: Jennifer Hanley, VP Corporate Communications
jhanley@valohealth.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valo-health-to-participate-in-ubs-biotechnology-virtual-private-company-symposium-301628908.html

SOURCE Valo Health LLC

