|
18.05.2022 15:00:00
Valo Health to Present at UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022
BOSTON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, Inc ("Valo"), the technology company focused on transforming the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence, announced that its CEO and founder, David Berry, will present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022 on May 24th at 10:00 AM Eastern Time in the Winslow meeting room at Lotte New York Palace.
About Valo Health
Valo Health, Inc ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence driven computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development life cycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing costs, time, and failure rates. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ is an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.
Contacts:
Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Financial Officer
gbell@valohealth.com
Media: Jennifer Hanley, VP Corporate Communications
jhanley@valohealth.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valo-health-to-present-at-ubs-global-healthcare-conference-2022-301550003.html
SOURCE Valo Health LLC
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStagflationsängste: ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlagen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.