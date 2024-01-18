Valoe Commences Change Negotiations that Concern Its Entire Personnel in Finland. The Company’s Customer and Financing Negotiations Continue.

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 18 January 2024 at 15.15 (Finnish time)

As disclosed on 5 December 2023, Valoe Corporation ("Company”) filed an application for restructuring proceedings. In order to adjust its operations based on financial and production reasons, the Company commences change negotiations on possible part-time employment and/or temporary layoffs of the Company's personnel.

Despite its challenging situation, Valoe has received strong support for its business from the Company’s customers. One of the Company's objectives is to adapt its operations to meet the needs of the Company’s main customers and to improve the profitability of its operations.

The Company continues to negotiate with a number of investors and financiers to create a stronger financial structure. The outcome of the customer and financing negotiations as well as the decision regarding the restructuring application may influence the result of the change negotiations.

