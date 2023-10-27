|
27.10.2023 15:35:00
Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 27 October 2023 at 16.35 Finnish time
Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.
Valoe has received an announcement from Savcor Technologies Oy according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5 % of all the shares in Valoe due to an event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights.
Total positions of Savcor Technologies Oy subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial
instruments (total of B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of
issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed
or reached
|under 5 %
|0 %
|under 5 %
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|7,00 %
|0 %
|7,00 %
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/Type of
shares ISIN code
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7)
|FI0009006951
|29,298,067
|0
|under 5 %
|0 %
|A TOTAL
|29,298,067
|0
|under 5 %
|0 %
In Mikkeli 27 October 2023
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cencorp Corporation
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.