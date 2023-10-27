Valoe Corporation: Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 27 October 2023 at 16.35 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Savcor Technologies Oy according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5 % of all the shares in Valoe due to an event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights.

Total positions of Savcor Technologies Oy subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial

instruments (total of B) Total number of shares and voting rights of

issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed

or reached under 5 % 0 % under 5 % Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7,00 % 0 % 7,00 %

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/Type of

shares ISIN code Number of shares

and voting rights Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights % of shares and

voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6

and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6

and 9:7) FI0009006951 29,298,067 0 under 5 % 0 % A TOTAL 29,298,067 0 under 5 % 0 %

In Mikkeli 27 October 2023

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo

President and CEO, Valoe Corporation

Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.