|
23.02.2023 08:15:00
Valoe Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 23 February 2023 at 09.15 Finnish time
Valoe Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Savcor Technologies Oy
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hannu Savisalo
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 25849/5/4
Transaction date: 2022-11-11
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15150347 Unit price: 0.0561 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volyymi: 15150347 Volume weighted average price: 0.0561 EUR
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Savcor Technologies Oy
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Iikka savisalo
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Valoe Oyj
LEI: 743700P8A4M2MREWN035
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 25859/4/4
Transaction date: 2022-11-11
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006951
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15150347 Unit price: 0.0561 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volyymi: 15150347 Volume weighted average price: 0.0561 EUR
____________________________________________
In Mikkeli 23 February 2023
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki Main media www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides
automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.
