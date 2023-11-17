17.11.2023 11:20:00

Valoe Extends the Subscription Period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023

Valoe Corporation         Stock Exchange Release         17 November 2023 at 12.20 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 until 30 November 2023 at 6.00 pm.

In Mikkeli 17 November 2023

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:

Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

 


