|
30.07.2024 19:20:00
Valoe Extends the Subscription Period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 30 July 2024 at 20.20 Finnish time
The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 until 30 September 2024 at 6.00 pm.
In Mikkeli 30 July 2024
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Analysen
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Wall Street vorbörslich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die US-Börsen dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Donnerstag höher tendieren. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.