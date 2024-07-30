30.07.2024 19:20:00

Valoe Extends the Subscription Period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023

Valoe Corporation         Stock Exchange Release         30 July 2024 at 20.20 Finnish time

        

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 until 30 September 2024 at 6.00 pm.

In Mikkeli 30 July 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe’s applications are based on the company’s own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


