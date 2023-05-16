|
16.05.2023 08:45:00
Valoe has received an order for a market study about the residential solar market from a world-class supply chain provider. The Company has an interest in using Valoe’s technology.
Valoe Corporation Inside information 16 May 2023 at 9.45 (Finnish time)
Valoe has received an order for a market study from a world-class supply chain provider ("the Company”) to evaluate a potential entry to the residential solar PV market. The Company has an interest in using Valoe’s technology and the Company´s European manufacturing capacity to provide high-end solar PV products, perfectly finished to the highest standards and performance. The products will be designed out of the next generation materials and the most advanced installation methods in mind. At the first stage, Valoe will represent the Company when evaluating the potential distribution channels and the future PV module supply chain options.
In terms of value, the order is equivalent to a typical market survey in the industry and will not have a significant impact on Valoe’s revenue or profit in 2023.
In Mikkeli 16 May 2023
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe is an innovative technology company based in Finland that operates in the clean energy business. The company’s objective is to have clean solar electricity available for everyone everywhere. Valoe’s solar module plant is located in Juva, Finland, and the company has an IBC solar cell plant in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cencorp Corporation
|0,02
|-1,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Schuldenstreit bleibt Thema: ATX schließt stärker -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- US-Börsen zu Handelsschluss in der Gewinnzone -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich am Mittwoch fester. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen notierten am Mittwoch deutlich fester. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.