15.08.2023 15:25:00
Valoe Increases the Amount of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 and Extends the Subcription Period
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 15 August 2023 at 16.25 (Finnish time)
The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation (the "Company”) has resolved to increase the maximum amount of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 by EUR 400,000 to EUR 1.0 million. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 until 29 September 2023 at 6.00 pm Finnish time.
The other terms of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 remain unchanged.
In Mikkeli on 15 August 2023
Valoe Corporation
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 5216082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.
