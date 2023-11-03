03.11.2023 15:50:00

Valoe Increases the Amount of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 from EUR 1.0 million to EUR 3.0 million and Extends the Subscription Period

Valoe Corporation        Stock Exchange Release 3 November 2023 at 16.50 (Finnish time)

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation ("Valoe” or "Company”) has resolved to increase the maximum amount of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 by EUR 2.0 million to EUR 3.0 million. In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 until 17 November 2023 at 6.00 pm Finnish time.

In addition, as a result of the reverse split of the Company's shares on 31 October 2023, the number and subscription price of the Company's shares that can be subscribed on the basis of the Convertible Bond 1/2023 have been changed in proportion to the change in the number of all shares in the Company.

In Mikkeli on 3 November 2023

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 5216082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Cencorp Corporationmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cencorp Corporation 0,00 -99,33% Cencorp Corporation

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzten ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen