Valoe Postpones Its Annual General Meeting

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 8 May 2024 at 18.20 Finnish time

Valoe Corporation’s (the "Company”) Board of Directors has resolved to postpone the Annual General Meeting of the Company to a date to be announced later due to the restructuring proceedings. A draft of Valoe's restructuring programme is expected to be completed by 14 June 2024. The Annual General Meeting will be held by the end of June 2024. As previously disclosed, the Annual General Meeting was scheduled to take place on 31 May 2024.

The Board of Directors of Valoe will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later date.

